Harris signed a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The deal came after the defensive tackle visited the team on July 31. Harris has started all 58 games he's played in over the past four seasons with the Seahawks and Broncos. The 10th-year veteran may compete for a starting spot with Jordan Elliott, but he appears to be the frontrunner to get the job.