Harris (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Harris is set to play against the Bears after upgrading to full participation in practice Friday. The 34-year-old will continue to start in place of Maliek Collins (quadriceps), who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 13 against the 49ers. The ninth-year veteran has 25 tackles (11 solo), including 0.5 sacks, and two pass breakups through 13 games this season.