Richardson (abdomen) will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Colts, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Richardson isn't expected to get much playing time Saturday after nursing an abdominal injury throughout the first half of August, but his return to the field is a promising sign with plenty of time remaining before Week 1 of the regular season. Trevon Coley and Carl Davis project to handle defensive tackle duties when Richardson is removed from Saturday's tilt.

