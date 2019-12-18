Play

Richardson (back) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Richardson started this past Sunday's loss to the Cardinals at defensive end instead or his typical role at tackle, and he made a season-low one tackle. The severity of Richardson's back injury is unclear, but the Browns' defensive front could be in rough shape if he and Olivier Vernon (knee) can't play Week 16 against the Ravens.

