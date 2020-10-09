Richardson (thigh) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The 29-year-old began the week not practicing, but he progressed to full participation Friday and is clear of the questionable tag. Richardson is playing two-thirds of the defensive snaps through four games and has 14 total tackles and two sacks.
