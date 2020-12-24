Richardson (neck) is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Richardson is trending in a positive direction for Week 16, aligning the 30-year-old for a potential matchup against his former team of four years. The Missouri product has spent more time with the Jets than any other team in his NFL career, notching his lone Pro Bowl nod during 2014 while composing an eight-sack campaign for Gang Green. With an appearance against New York, Richardson would maintain a total of two game absences since the start of 2016.