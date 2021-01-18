Richardson had three tackles and one pass defensed in Sunday's 22-17 playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Richardson played all 18 games in 2020, the third consecutive season in which he did not miss a game. The defensive tackle finished with 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. The 30-year-old lineman has one year left on his contract, although no guaranteed money, and is expected to return for 2021.