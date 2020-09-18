Richardson racked up six tackles (four solo), a sack and two tackles for loss in Thursday's 35-30 win over the Bengals.

Richardson lived in the Bengals' backfield against an underwhelming offensive line. The sack was his first of the season. Richardson totaled eight sacks in his second NFL season with the Jets back in 2014, but he hasn't mustered more than five in any season since, and he's unlikely to challenge that career-high number now that he's playing more of an interior role at this stage of his career.