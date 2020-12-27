Richardson (neck) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jets, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Richardson will avoid missing his first game since the 2017 season. The veteran defensive tackle has tallied 54 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three pass breakups through 14 games this year. He stands a good chance to add to his sack total this week, as Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has been sacked on 9.1 percent of dropbacks this year, the second-most in the league.