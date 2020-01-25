Richardson totaled 62 tackles, three sacks, four passes defensed and forced three fumbles over 16 games in 2019.

Richardson topped the 60-tackle threshold for the first time in three seasons and the fourth time in his career. The interior defensive lineman, who signed a three-year deal with the Browns prior to the season, was a nice addition to a unit that put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That pressure dissipated over the course of the season as Myles Garret was suspended and Olivier Vernon was saddled with a knee injury, but they finished seventh in passing yards allowed. Stopping the run, however, was more problematic. Cleveland ranked 30th (144.7 yards per game allowed), and Richardson could use help in that area. After hiring a new head coach and on the lookout for a new general manager, the Browns are in the midst of personnel changes, but Richardson is expected to anchor the interior of the line in 2020.