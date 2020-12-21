Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Richardson (neck) may not practice this week, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Stefanski did add that Richardson will be fine in the long term, and the X-rays came back negative. However, if the veteran defensive tackle doesn't practice all week, it's unlikely he'll play this Sunday against the Jets, who drafted him in the first round in 2013. Vincent Taylor and rookie Jordan Elliott are both options to start at defensive tackle if Richardson indeed sits out.