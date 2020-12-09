Richardson had four tackles, one quarterback hit and a forced fumble in Week 13's 41-35 win over Tennessee.

Richardson played a key role in accelerating the Browns' lead in the first half. He stopped the NFL's leading rusher, Derrick Henry, on a fourth-and-1 at the Cleveland 41-yard-line. That led to the Browns driving the field for a touchdown. On the next series, he stripped Henry of the football, which Karl Joseph recovered at the Tennessee 21, leading to another touchdown and a 17-0 lead. The Browns were able to build momentum toward a 38-7 halftime lead and held on for their fourth straight win. Richardson has 47 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble through 12 games.