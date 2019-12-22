Play

Richardson (back) is likely to play in the team's Week 16 contest against Baltimore, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Richardson appeared on the injury report Wednesday with a back injury, but is trending in the direction of playing Sunday. However, he'll still have to participate in pregame warmups without any setbacks for his active status to be official. If Richardson were to be held out, Eli Ankou would be in line for more playing time.

