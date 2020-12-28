Richardson had a team-high 10 tackles and blocked two kicks in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Browns.
Richardson had a big day against his former team. He blocked an extra-point kick then a field-goal attempt, which turned out to be a momentum shift for the Browns. For the season, Richardson has 64 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
