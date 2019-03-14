Richardson signed on the dotted line for a three-year, $39 million contract with the Browns on Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Richardson was solid for the Vikings in 2018, recording 49 tackles (26 solo) and 4.5 sacks in 16 games. The 28-year-old should assume a starting role on the defensive line that includes DT Larry Ogunjobi and defensive ends Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon.