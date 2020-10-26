Richardson made seven tackles -- 1.5 for a loss -- and a half sack in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Bengals.

Richardson was a part of a crucial sack in the second quarter, as the Bengals were at the Browns' 11-yard line, but rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was taken down by Richardson and cornerback Kevin Johnson, forcing a field goal. With 2.5 sacks through seven games, Richardson is on track to reach his highest total since the 2014 season (eight), and his average of four tackles per game is a solid IDP floor as well.