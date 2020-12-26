Richardson (neck) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Richardson fully practiced Friday and is certainly trending in a positive direction ahead of Sunday's contest, but he still carries a questionable tag heading into Week 16. Richardson had played at least 50 defensive snaps in each of the four weeks leading up to the Week 15 matchup against the Giants, when he left the game with a neck injury.