Richardson (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Richardson logged a trio of limited practice sessions this week, and he appears to have a good shot at suiting up for Sunday's divisional tilt. The veteran defensive tackle was also initially listed as questionable for Week 16's game against the Ravens before managing to play his usual starting role.

