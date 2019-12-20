Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Questionable Week 16
Richardson (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Richardson landed on the injury report with the back issue this week, and his availability for Sunday's matchup remains in the air. Olivier Vernon (knee) is also questionable, and the Browns can ill afford to go up against the Ravens' explosive offense while short-handed up front.
