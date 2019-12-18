Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Quiet in new role
Richardson had one assisted tackle during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.
Richardson worked a defensive end Week 15 and led Browns' defensive lineman with 48 defensive snaps, but he didn't find much success versus Arizona. It was the first time this season the veteran defensive tackle failed to make multiple tackles.
