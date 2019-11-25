Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Records first sacks
Richardson had five tackles, three quarterback hits, a forced fumble and two sacks in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Dolphins in Week 12.
Richardson is the lone remaining member among the group that began the season as Cleveland's starting defensive line. With Olivier Vernon (knee), Myles Garrett (suspension) and Larry Ogunjobi (suspension) unavailable, depth on the line was put to a test. Richardson responded with his best game of the season, recording his first sacks while also lining up at defensive end at times.
