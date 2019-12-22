Play

Richardson (back) is active Week 16 against Baltimore.

Richardson moved to defensive end for the Week 15 matchup against Arizona, but it's unclear if his season-low tackle total was due to the move, or perhaps the fact his health wasn't quite at 100 percent. After logging a limited practice Friday, however, the 29-year-old has been deemed healthy enough to suit up for the season's penultimate contest.

