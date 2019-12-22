Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Set to play vs. BAL
Richardson (back) is active Week 16 against Baltimore.
Richardson moved to defensive end for the Week 15 matchup against Arizona, but it's unclear if his season-low tackle total was due to the move, or perhaps the fact his health wasn't quite at 100 percent. After logging a limited practice Friday, however, the 29-year-old has been deemed healthy enough to suit up for the season's penultimate contest.
More News
-
Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Likely to play•
-
Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Questionable Week 16•
-
Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Back issues surface•
-
Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Quiet in new role•
-
Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Will bump to defensive end•
-
Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Records first sacks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...