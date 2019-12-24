Play

Richardson recorded three tackles, all solo, two passes defensed and a forced fumble across 56 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Richardson was questionable heading into the contest due to a back injury, but the defensive tackle clearly wasn't slowed down when he stepped on the field. The veteran will now shift his focus to Sunday's season-finale against the Bengals.

