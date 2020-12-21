Richardson (neck) will not return to Sunday's game against the Giants.
Richardson had one solo tackle before being forced off the field in the seocnd half. As long as he's sidelined, Jordan Elliott and Vincent Taylor will be candidates to handle increased roles alongside Larry Ogunjobi on the interior of Cleveland's defensive lined.
