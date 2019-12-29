Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Suiting up against Bengals
Richardson (back) is active Week 17 against Cincinnati.
Richardson has made multiple appearances on the injury report in December due to back problems, but those issues have yet to prevent him from playing, and Sunday will be no different. He'll enter Week 17 ranked third on the team in tackles with 59 -- his best single-season mark since leaving the Jets following the 2016 campaign.
