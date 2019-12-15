Browns' Sheldon Richardson: Will bump to defensive end
Richardson is expected to start at defensive end in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Since Olivier Vernon (knee) has been ruled out, Richardson will be deployed as a defensive end. Richardson has experience in this role, as played there in the Jets 3-4 scheme from 2013 until 2016. Eli Ankou will likely start at defensive tackle in Richardson's place.
