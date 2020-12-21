Richardson (neck) returned negative X-ray results after Sunday night's 20-6 win over the Giants, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Richardson was forced out of Sunday's game in the second half with a neck injury, so at least encouraging to see that his X-ray results have delivered good news. The veteran defensive tackle is a key cog in Cleveland's run defense, so his status will warrant monitoring ahead of Dec. 27's game against the Jets.