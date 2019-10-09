Redwine (hamstring) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Redwine sat out the last three games with this hamstring injury, but he'll be good to go for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks. Expect him to resume his special-teams role.

