Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Draws the start
Redwine will start at safety Week 13 against Pittsburgh.
Redwine will be stepping up in place of Damarious Randall, who is inactive for the contest due to an unspecified reason seemingly unrelated to injury. The rookie has recorded three tackles and 40 percent of the defensive snaps or greater in consecutive weeks, but he'll be asked to play a much bigger role Sunday.
More News
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Practices in full•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Inactive against Patriots•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Questionable Sunday•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Absent from injury report•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Inactive against 49ers•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Status uncertain for MNF•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...