Redwine will start at safety Week 13 against Pittsburgh.

Redwine will be stepping up in place of Damarious Randall, who is inactive for the contest due to an unspecified reason seemingly unrelated to injury. The rookie has recorded three tackles and 40 percent of the defensive snaps or greater in consecutive weeks, but he'll be asked to play a much bigger role Sunday.

