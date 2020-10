Redwine had an interception and played 19 snaps on defense in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Redwine is a special-teams stalwart but was needed after Ronnie Harrison (concussion) left the game. The Browns are thin in the secondary due to injury, particularly safety where Harrison, Grant Delpit (Achilles, IR) and Karl Joseph (hamstring) are idled. The pick was the first of Redwine's NFL career.