Redwine had 42 tackles and two passes defensed over 12 games in 2019.

Redwine, a fourth-round pick in 2019, ended up as the starting strong safety after Morgan Burnett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Week 11. Burnett is under contract next season and should resume the starting role if healthy, but Redwine could move to free safety. That job was held by Damarious Randall in 2019, but he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

