Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Finishes as starter
Redwine had 42 tackles and two passes defensed over 12 games in 2019.
Redwine, a fourth-round pick in 2019, ended up as the starting strong safety after Morgan Burnett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Week 11. Burnett is under contract next season and should resume the starting role if healthy, but Redwine could move to free safety. That job was held by Damarious Randall in 2019, but he becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
More News
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Draws the start•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Practices in full•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Inactive against Patriots•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Questionable Sunday•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Absent from injury report•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Inactive against 49ers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.
-
Stock Watch: Championship edition
The Fantasy Football Today team discusses postseason performances that have impacted Fantasy...