Redwine (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Rams.

Redwine isn't normally in the defensive rotation -- he's played eight defensive snaps compared to 39 on special teams -- but with Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and Damarious Randall (concussion) ruled out, he could have a respectable workload in this contest.

