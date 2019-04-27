The Browns selected Redwine in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 119th overall.

The Miami product adds secondary depth for the Browns. Redwine brings 4.44 speed to the equation and has a productive tackler in college with back-to-back seasons of at least 59 stops. He should back up Damarious Randall and help on special teams to start his career.

