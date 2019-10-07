Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Inactive against 49ers
Redwine (hamstring) will not play in Monday's game against the 49ers.
Redwine's absence should not have much of an impact on the Browns' defense, as he is primarily there to provide depth and contribute on special teams. His next chance to suit up will be Week 6 against the Seahawks.
