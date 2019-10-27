Redwine (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Starting free safety Damarious Randall (leg) won't play either, so Juston Burris will serve as depth behind Morgan Burnett and rotation of Jermaine Whitehead and Eric Murray. Redwine will look to get back in action Week 9 against the Broncos.

