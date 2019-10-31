Redwine (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Redwine was limited in Wednesday's practice, but he's now managed to resume working without limitations. After a one-game absence, the special-teams contributor appears set to suit up Sunday against Denver.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories