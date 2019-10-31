Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Practices in full
Redwine (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Redwine was limited in Wednesday's practice, but he's now managed to resume working without limitations. After a one-game absence, the special-teams contributor appears set to suit up Sunday against Denver.
More News
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Inactive against Patriots•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Questionable Sunday•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Absent from injury report•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Inactive against 49ers•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Status uncertain for MNF•
-
Browns' Sheldrick Redwine: Won't play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 RB Preview: TNF preview
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...