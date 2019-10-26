Redwine (hamstring) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com reports.

Redwine is looking looking like a game-time decision. Primarily a depth safety, his final status is not expected to have an affect on the Browns' defense either way. Still, more clarity will come closer to kickoff.

