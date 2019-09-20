Play

Redwine (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's contest against the Rams.

Redwine's hamstring issue isn't believed to be very serious, but the 22-year-old safety may still be forced to sit out his team's Week 3 contest versus the Rams as a result of it. Through two weeks of action, he has played a total of 47 snaps and recorded three tackles (two solo and one assisted).

