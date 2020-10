Redwine will take over as the team's starting strong safety for Sunday's divisional matchup against Pittsburgh, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Redwine was solid in a starting role last week for the Browns, hauling in an interception across 19 defensive snaps in the win over the Colts. As long as Ronnie Harrison (concussion) and Karl Joseph (hamstring) are sidelined, expected Redwine to handle starting duties.