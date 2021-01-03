Redwine will start at safety Sunday against the Steelers, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
The 24-year-old will receive his third start of the season with Andrew Sendejo (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Redwine totaled eight tackles and played every defensive snap in his previous start Week 15, so he figures to have a similar workload Sunday.
