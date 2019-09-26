Play

Redwine (hamstring) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Redwine did not play in Sunday's loss to the Rams despite being active, as he entered the game listed as questionable due to the hamstring injury. The 22-year-old has played only eight defensive snaps in his two games this season.

