Redwine suffered a knee injury during Sunday's win over the Eagles and is day-to-day heading into Week 12 against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Redwine played 47 snaps (69 percent) as a replacement for the injured Ronnie Harrison (knee) in the win but suffered his own knee injury. There was good news on Harrison, whose MRI revealed a bone bruise , leaving head coach Kevin Stefanski optimistic that the safety will be able to play against his former team this week.