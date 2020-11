Redwine (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Redwine was considered day-to-day after suffering this knee injury in last week's win over the Eagles. However, he sat out three straight practices this week and will ultimately be inactive Sunday. With Ronnie Harrison (knee) cleared for Week 12, Redwin's absence will mainly impact special teams.