Play

Redwine (hamstring) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Baltimore.

Redwine didn't suit up in any fashion during the week's practice sessions, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. His absence likely won't make an impact on the team, however, considering he's played a total of eight defensive snaps this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories