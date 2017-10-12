Browns' Shon Coleman: Expects to play Sunday
Coleman (knee) did not practice Thursday but expects to play Sunday against the Texans, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Coleman injured his knee in practice Wednesday, but it looks like his absence Thursday is just a precautionary measure by the Browns. Barring a setback between now and Sunday, expect the the right tackle to be on the field in Houston.
