Browns' Shon Coleman: Limited again Thursday
Coleman (concussion) did not participate during Thursday's practice.
Coleman missed his second consecutive practice after sustaining a concussion in Week 10. Nonetheless, head coach Hue Jackson remained confident the right tackle will be able to play Sunday versus the Jaguars.
