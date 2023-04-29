The Browns selected Ika in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 98th overall.

Ika (6-foot-3, 335 pound) tested horrifically at the combine (5.39-second 40, 7.9-second three-cone drill) but looks much more athletic on the field. The Baylor product (LSU transfer) has a two-gap nose tackle build, and normally players who look like him suffer from some combination of lethargy, inflexibility, or poor balance. None of those apply to Ika, who simply seems to have better functional athleticism than his testing would indicate. The Browns run defense has been an issue for some time, and Ika could therefore be a pivotal addition. Even if he's doing his job, though, Ika is unlikely to emerge as an IDP factor.