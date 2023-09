Ika (foot) did not appear on the Browns' injury report Wednesday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Ika will likely make his NFL debut Sunday versus the Titans after he missed the first two contests of 2023 with a foot injury. The defensive lineman was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft in April and he will operate as a reserve option behind Dalvin Tomlinson and Jordan Elliott against Tennessee.