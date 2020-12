Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Takitaki is day-to-day with an ankle injury, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Takitaki appeared to suffer this injury in a Week 16 loss to the Jets. The second-year linebacker tied his season high with seven tackles in that game. The day-to-day designation is encouraging for Takitaki's chances to play in the season finale against the Steelers; his Wednesday practice capacity should be more revealing about this status.