Takitaki suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Sunday's win over the Texans, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Takitaki's 2022 campaign will come to an end prematurely after he sustained the major knee injury in Week 13, finishing the year with 71 tackles, including a sack, while also forcing a fumble over 12 games. Tony Fields will likely step into a larger role moving forward in Takitaki's absence.
